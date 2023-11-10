Fri. Nov 10th, 2023

    Prince Harry Wins Key Legal Battle, Setting Up Blockbuster Trial Against the Daily Mail

    Prince Harry Wins Key Legal Battle, Setting Up Blockbuster Trial Against the Daily Mail

    Samir Hussein / Getty Images

    Prince Harry won a crucial stage in a lawsuit he is bringing against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), the publisher of the Daily Mail, Friday, setting up the prospect of a blockbuster trial starring the prince next year.

    Harry, together with several other plaintiffs, including Elton John, David Furnish and Liz Hurley were told they can continue with High Court action against the newspaper publisher which they accuse of unlawful information gathering, including hiring private investigators to bug their cars and hack their phone conversations.

    ANL denies the allegations, and at a preliminary hearing in March, at which Prince Harry made a surprise appearance as an observer, ANL asked a judge to throw the case out, saying legal challenges had been lodged “far too late,” a tactic known as a “limitation defense.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

