I rushed my 10-month-old puppy to the vet when she lost her appetite and kept vomiting – then an X-ray revealed she’d eaten THREE of my socks

A mischievous puppy was as sick as a dog after secretly swallowing three of his owner’s socks.

Molly, a 10-month-old Bernedoodle, was rushed to the vet by her owner Kerrylee Hempenstall, 50, when she started gagging and refusing to eat.

Kerylee, from Ballybrack in Dublin, described her shock after realizing the cause of Molly’s illness when the vet showed her an X-ray of the dog’s stomach.

Luckily, she received prompt treatment and is now on the verge of a full recovery and is already back to her “bubbly” self.

Molly (pictured), a 10-month-old bernadoodle, vomited and refused to eat after secretly eating three of her owner’s socks.

The relieved owner said: “We realized something was wrong when Molly started vomiting and becoming very quiet.

“But we were very shocked to learn it was because she ate three socks.”

An X-ray showed a “large bundle of foreign bodies” in his stomach.

The vets decided to operate and were stunned when they pulled out three chewed socks – as was Kerrylee, who didn’t know she was missing them.

Kerrylee Hempenstall was as surprised as the vets to see the socks removed from her puppy’s abdomen.

An X-ray (above) showed a “large bundle of foreign bodies” in his stomach, so vets decided to operate.

After a brief trip to the vet following the procedure last month, Molly was sent home and is expected to make a full recovery.

“She’s now back to her bubbly self,” Kerrylee added.

Molly was taken to Linnaeus-owned Primrose Hill Veterinary Hospital in Sallynoggin, Co Dublin, and vet Katie Dwan said it was one of the most bizarre cases the clinic was treated – all the more delicate as the socks were all spread apart in the puppy’s intestine.

She said: “We gave Molly an x-ray to see if there was a foreign body causing her symptoms and, although we couldn’t see anything, she had gas forming in her abdomen which indicated that there was a blockage.”

“I performed an exploratory laparotomy (surgical incision into the abdominal cavity) to identify and retrieve the foreign body blocking Molly’s digestive tract and quickly realized that Molly had swallowed three socks.

Ms Hempenstall pictured with her sock-pulling Bernedoodle

After a brief trip to the vet in Sallynoggin, Co Dublin, Molly is ‘back to her bubbly self’

“The problem was that all three were in different areas of his digestive tract, with two of them linearly intertwined in the proximal duodenum (first part of the small intestine).

“This made the operation slightly more complicated than initially anticipated, with two procedures required – a gastrotomy and an enterotomy – so the socks could be removed safely.”

“Molly recovered in the hospital’s urgent care department, but she was bouncing around the office again on the second day after surgery, looking for more things she could eat and she is now happy to be back home.”