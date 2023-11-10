3MILLION Brits couldn’t get through to their GP practice last month, survey suggests

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

One in 10 Britons were unable to visit their GP last month, a survey suggests.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS), which surveyed 4,984 households, found that 10 per cent failed to contact their practice the last time they tried.

According to statisticians, this figure is equivalent to about 2.8 million people each month.

The data also shows that three in 10 Britons found it “difficult” or “very difficult” to get to their practice.

Experts blamed the “intense workload and work pressures” in the general practice system and said the figure was “not surprising.”

The graph shows the proportion of patients from GPs and surgeries. The latest data from NHS England shows there are an average of 9,740 patients per surgery

The survey, which was carried out between October 18 and 29, showed that 53 per cent of respondents had contacted their practice in the last month.

Of this group, 65 percent They managed to get a response from their GP on the same day, while 10 per cent arrived the next day and 15 per cent finally spoke to their doctor two or more days later.

One in five said they found it “difficult” to contact their practice, while 10 per cent said the process was “very difficult”.

About 45 percent got an appointment within two weeks, while 16 percent had to wait more than fifteen days. The same proportion received the help they needed over the phone and two percent called 111.

Professor Kamila Hawthorne, President of the Royal College of GPs, said: ‘GPs want our patients to receive safe, timely and appropriate care, so we share their frustrations and concerns when they have difficulty accessing our services.

What does the latest GP appointment data show? Appointments: 31 million Attended: 89 percent Seen by GP: 44 percent Seen by a nurse: 22 percent In-person appointment: 71 percent Appointment by phone: 24 percent Same day: 40 percent Up to a week of waiting: 26 percent Wait one to two weeks: 13 percent Wait two to four weeks 22 percent NHS England data for September

‘But current access difficulties are not the fault of GPs who are doing their best in increasingly difficult circumstances.

“It is worth noting that the majority of patients report a good experience in their GP practice once they are seen.”

Professor Hawthorne said difficulties in accessing GPs are “symptoms of a much larger problem”. She blamed an “intense workload” and “work pressures”, as well as a lack of funding and poor workforce planning.

Dr Adam Janjua, a Lancashire GP who is part of the Rebuild General Practice campaign, said: “While the figures reported by the ONS are small, it is not surprising that some patients have had problems accessing their GP. Headboard”.

‘For years GPs have been telling politicians that we need to rebuild general practice. We want to be able to see our patients and give them the care they need.

‘But decades of neglect have destroyed the entire system. We do not have enough doctors to treat our patients.

‘GPs are leaving the profession in droves and practices are closing across the UK. “We need urgent action and strong commitments now to rebuild the broken system.”

The latest performance data from NHS England GP shows there were around 31 million appointments in September, of which fewer than four in 10 took place on the same day a patient contacted their practice.

A quarter of patients had to wait up to a week, while 13 per cent waited between seven and 14 days and 22 per cent were seen between a fortnight and a month later.

Of all appointments, seven in 10 were face-to-face, a quarter were over the phone and around two per cent were video calls.

In August, officials confirmed that more than 1,000 GP surgeries would have their phone systems upgraded by spring to end the “8am scramble” for appointments.

The £240 million scheme forms part of the Government’s Primary Care Recovery Plan, which will aim to make it easier and quicker for patients to contact their GP.

A spokesperson for NHS England said: “Staff across the NHS are working hard to cope with increased demand and GPs are making half a million more appointments each week compared to before the pandemic, almost a quarter more than the previous year”.

‘In line with our commitment to regain access to primary care, the NHS published a plan earlier this year, which includes upgrading telephone systems to make it easier for people to contact their general practice, while more than “An additional 31,000 staff have joined GP teams since 2019 to offer even more appointments.”