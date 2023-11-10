Saudi crown prince calls for end of war in Gaza

NNA -nbsp;Saudi Arabia#39;s crown prince called on Friday for an end to the war in Gaza.

quot;We condemn what the Gaza Strip is facing from military assault, targeting of civilians, the violations of international law by the Israeli occupation authorities,quot; Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said during an African-Saudi summit held in the kingdom#39;s capital, Riyadh

quot;We stress on the need to stop this war and the forced displacement of Palestinians.quot;–Reutersnbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

=========R.H.