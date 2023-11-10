Sophie Ellis-Bextor stuns in a black and gold evening dress as she turns on the Marylebone Village Christmas lights

<!–

Sophie Ellis-Bextor stunned in black and gold as she switched on Marylebone Village’s Christmas lights on Thursday.

The Murder On The Dancefloor hitmaker, 44, switched on the new sustainable Christmas lights at the annual Merry Marylebone event.

She wore a beautiful, long black dress with long sleeves, a high neckline and decorated with intricate gold flowers.

Sophie also wore opaque black tights and gold shoes with a slight heel to complement her dress.

Also on stage was drag queen Glitzy Von Jagger, who wore a glamorous gray wig and a shimmering silver dress.

The event was organized and funded by The Howard de Walden Estate in support of local charity partner Brent, Wandsworth and Westminster Mind.

The Devonshire Street stage was also hosted by local Marylebone Village resident and BBC Radio London presenter JoAnne Good.

Sophie recently announced a Christmas Kitchen Disco UK tour for November and December.

It follows the mother-of-three’s successful 2022 tour, which took her live-streamed lockdown videos to sold-out stages across the country.

This year, Sophie also released her seventh solo album, Hana, inspired by her trip to Japan with her family.

She also has a Spinning Plates podcast, where she speaks to busy working mothers including Myleene Klass and Davina McCall.

Thursday’s event featured more than 30 market stalls selling food, drinks and gifts. There were all kinds of seasonal activities in full swing, including a Santa’s Grotto and a Ferris wheel.

There was also the local charity raffle, a festive Polaroid photographer, and wreath making and candle painting workshops.

Group photo: Sophie pictured with JoAnne Good (left), Mayor of Westminster, and Glitzy Von Jagger

