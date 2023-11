NNA ndash; National News Agency Correspondent in Merjeyoun reported that the Islamic Resistance targeted a short while ago the Mtollah settlement with a guided missile.

NNA correspondent also reported that Israeli enemy artillery shelling targeted the outskirts of the southern towns of Al-Odaisseh and KfarKilanbsp;with incendiary bombs.

Enemy artillery shelling also targeted the area of Labouneh, Naqoura, NNA correspondent in Tyre reported.

