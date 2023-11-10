Fri. Nov 10th, 2023

    News

    Attacked Gaza Hospitals Are Now Surrounded, Palestinian Officials Say

    By

    Nov 10, 2023 , , , ,
    Attacked Gaza Hospitals Are Now Surrounded, Palestinian Officials Say

    Doaa Rouqa/Reuters

    Gaza’s medical facilities were in a state of chaos Friday amid reports of Israeli tanks surrounding health centers and a deadly strike at the enclave’s largest hospital.

    Extremely graphic and disturbing videos have appeared online showing the aftermath of some kind of attack at al-Shifa—Gaza’s biggest hospital—in western Gaza City. Reuters has verified some of the footage showing several dead and wounded, including children, which appears to have been recorded in an outdoor area where displaced people were sleeping.

    One video verified by The New York Times reportedly showed a projectile flying into the area where displaced people rested overnight. Screams can be heard after the strike and a man is seen lying on the ground with severe injuries to his leg.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    ‘For All Mankind’ Is Back for Season Four: Here’s Where to Watch It Online

    Nov 10, 2023
    News

    Top Republican Elise Stefanik files ethics complaint against Trump Judge Arthur Engoron for his ‘blatant bias’ for calling ex-president a ‘bad guy’ and after ‘smiling’ for the cameras at the start of the fraud trial

    Nov 10, 2023
    News

    3 ways to know if your business could benefit from 5G

    Nov 10, 2023

    You missed

    News

    ‘For All Mankind’ Is Back for Season Four: Here’s Where to Watch It Online

    Nov 10, 2023
    News

    Top Republican Elise Stefanik files ethics complaint against Trump Judge Arthur Engoron for his ‘blatant bias’ for calling ex-president a ‘bad guy’ and after ‘smiling’ for the cameras at the start of the fraud trial

    Nov 10, 2023
    News

    3 ways to know if your business could benefit from 5G

    Nov 10, 2023
    News

    The drop in oil prices is just a ‘ploy’ as speculators pretend demand is weak, Saudi Arabia energy minister says

    Nov 10, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy