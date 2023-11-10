Attacked Gaza Hospitals Are Now Surrounded, Palestinian Officials Say

Doaa Rouqa/Reuters

Gaza’s medical facilities were in a state of chaos Friday amid reports of Israeli tanks surrounding health centers and a deadly strike at the enclave’s largest hospital.

Extremely graphic and disturbing videos have appeared online showing the aftermath of some kind of attack at al-Shifa—Gaza’s biggest hospital—in western Gaza City. Reuters has verified some of the footage showing several dead and wounded, including children, which appears to have been recorded in an outdoor area where displaced people were sleeping.

One video verified by The New York Times reportedly showed a projectile flying into the area where displaced people rested overnight. Screams can be heard after the strike and a man is seen lying on the ground with severe injuries to his leg.

