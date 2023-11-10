Shocking footage shows cruel owner repeatedly hitting a dog over the head with a SPADE – before police arrest him

A man was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty following the incident.

Shocking footage shows the moment a man repeatedly hits a dog in the head with a shovel before police arrest him.

The man is seen standing over the helpless animal and hitting it again and again with the gardening tool in his garden at the Pembury Estate in Hackney, north London.

He uses so much force to hit the dog that he almost seems to lose his footing in the process.

A shocked neighbor who witnessed the incident filmed the abuse and reported it to police on Wednesday morning.

Police officers burst into the apartment and although no one was present at the time, the man has since been arrested.

The dog was treated for facial injuries and remains in care.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at around 10.55am on Wednesday November 8 to an address in E5 to reports of a man attacking a dog in the rear garden of the property.

“Officers attended and found an injured dog.

“They were taken to a veterinary hospital, treated for facial injuries and remain in stable condition.”

“No one was present at the address, but a man attended a police station yesterday (November 9) and was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 2303/8NOV.

Commenting on the video, a viewer named Shawn said: “Oh my god. What is happening on earth, Jesus Christ.

Another local police officer filmed the dog on a leash outside the estate and reported seeing a bloody nose.