South Korean singer-songwriter Nahee dies at 24: Record label says ‘she has left our earth and become a star’ as cause of death remains a mystery

South Korean singer-songwriter Nahee died at the age of 24 and the circumstances surrounding her death remain a mystery.

Nahee’s record label, Mun Hwa, confirmed the young singer’s death in an Instagram post, saying that “she left our land and became a star.”

It is unclear where or how Nahee, who burst onto the South Korean music scene four years ago, died.

The singer will be buried today in a funeral ceremony in the city of Pyeongtaek.

It was previously reported that Nahee passed away on Wednesday, but her record label did not confirm her death until today.

In a touching post, label Mun Hwa wrote on Instagram: “Singer and songwriter Nahee has left our land and become a star in the sky.

‘I’m sorry to bring sudden news to all the fans who have supported and loved Nahee. We send our deepest condolences.”

Nahee had only shared a photo of her and her dog playing with a toy on Instagram three days ago.

When news of her death spread, her fans paid tribute to the star, with many describing her as a “beautiful soul.”

One wrote: “We lost a sweet young girl but the sky has gained a star that shines without limits.”

Another wrote: ‘This is crazy. Rest in peace beautiful.’ A third said: ‘We promise to listen to your songs Nahee, rest in peace.’

Nahee performed at a concert in front of her fans on October 29, and the singer was seen smiling while singing and playing the guitar.

She released her debut single ‘Blue City’ in 2019 and went on to release ‘Blue Night’ and ‘Gloomy Day’. Her emotional lyrics and catchy songs made her popularity grow.

In 2020, Nahee signed to music label Mun Hwa as a singer-songwriter and producer.