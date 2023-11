NNA – National News Agency correspondent reported that Israeli enemy warplanes carried out an air raid on the southern towns of Mays al-Jabal and Houla.nbsp;

NNA correspondent in Tyre reported that the outskirts of the town of al-Jabeen were subjected to heavy enemy artillery shelling.

The surroundings of the towns of Al-Bustan and Al-Dhahira are also subjected to enemy bombardment.

