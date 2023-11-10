Fri. Nov 10th, 2023

    News

    An Elon Musk Biopic Directed by Darren Aronofsky Is in the Works

    By

    Nov 10, 2023 , , , ,
    An Elon Musk Biopic Directed by Darren Aronofsky Is in the Works

    Kirsty Wigglesworth/Reuters

    If you feel like there’s a crushing absence of Elon Musk content in your life, fear not: a biopic movie is in development.

    As Puck first reported Thursday, indie film producers A24 has won the rights to make a film based on Walter Isaacson’s biography of Musk. Darren Aronofsky, who directed A24’s Oscar-winning The Whale last year, has apparently signed on to bring his surreal style of filmmaking to the project.

    Variety on Friday confirmed that an A24 Musk biopic directed by Aronofsky is in the works, adding that there was “heated competition” from both studios and filmmakers for the rights to adapt Isaacson’s book. Isaacson’s 2011 biography of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs was adapted four years after its release into a critically acclaimed movie starring Michael Fassbender.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

