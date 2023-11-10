Stacey McConway’s message to her mother before taking her own life at university in Wellington

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A young university student told her mother and brother they missed her but would “make it through the term” before taking her own life.

Stacey McConway was found dead in her room at Victoria University in Wellington, New Zealand on July 27, 2018.

Friends had raised the alarm with a residential advisor (RA) after not hearing from the 19-year-old, who had mental health problems, for two days.

In the days before her death, Ms McConway spoke to her mother about being homesick, but said she was determined to see the term through.

On July 25, she spent four hours talking to a classmate in her room. He was the last person she spoke to.

Stacey McConway was found dead in her dormitory at Victoria University of Wellington in New Zealand on July 27, 2018.

The 19-year-old had a history of mental health issues since the death of her father in 2013.

Ms. McConway was seen by several mental health professionals between 2013 and 2017, following the death of her father, according to a coroner’s report released Friday, New Zealand Herald reported.

In September 2017, a few months before Ms. McConway left for college, she overdosed on sleeping pills.

She denied wanting to end her life and said she just wanted to sleep.

After starting her degree in criminal psychology in 2018, Ms. McConway contacted the campus doctor.

She described having difficulty sleeping, mood swings and depression resulting from the death of her father in 2013.

A week later, she was back at the clinic to tell the staff that she the anxiety had gotten worse but his sleep was improving.

She also said that her friends supported her and that she had no suicidal thoughts.

M.S. McConway met with the counseling service again on June 12 after his friends sought help from the university’s support team.

The teenager said she was “handling everything fine” and suspected her friends may have overreacted.

According to the coroner’s report, the week before her death, Ms. McConway had abandoned some of her subjects and had fallen out with a friend.

The coroner found that although Ms McConway had mental health problems, there was no indication of suicidal intent and added that she had seemed upbeat during her last call with her mother.

Ms McConway’s mother has since launched the charity Adopt a Student, which aims to support students struggling at university.

LIFE LINE 13 11 14