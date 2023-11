NNA -nbsp;Around 50 people were killed Friday in strikes that hit a Gaza City school, said the director of Al-Shifa hospital where the casualties had been taken.

quot;About 50 martyrs were recovered from inside Al-Buraq school… in the Al-Nasr neighbourhood in Gaza after missile and artillery strikes that targeted the school this morning,quot; hospital director Mohammad Abu Salmiya said. — AFP

