Fri. Nov 10th, 2023

    Fugitive Jan. 6 Suspect Surrenders to Police After Massive Manhunt, FBI Says

    Gregory Yetman, a suspect in the January 6 attack on the capitol, surrendered to authorities Friday morning following a major police manhunt.

    Yetman, 47, handed himself over to Monroe Township Police without incident, authorities say. The FBI had issued a $10,000 reward for information that would lead to his arrest Thursday after the New Jersey man ran from federal agents trying to detain him earlier in the week.

    A federal arrest warrant was issued for Yetman on Nov. 6 accusing him of multiple offenses in connection with the 2021 Capitol riots. The charges include assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

