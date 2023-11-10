‘For All Mankind’ Is Back for Season Four: Here’s Where to Watch It Online

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

After three award-winning and critically acclaimed seasons, Apple renewed For all humanity for a 10-episode fourth season in mid-2022. And now, the sci-fi space drama returns for season four after a 15-month hiatus.

Premiered today AppleTV+The new season takes place eight years after the end of season three in an alternate 2003. It follows the world’s superpowers – the United States of America, Russia and North Korea – as they race to capture and mine valuable mineral-rich asteroids that could potentially change life on Earth. Earth and Mars.

From showrunners Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert, who co-created the series with Ronald D. Moore, season four stars Joel Kinnaman, Krys Marshall, Wrenn Schmidt, Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña, Edi Gathegi, Toby Kebbell, Daniel Stern and others.

The sci-fi series is set in an alternate reality that reimagines what the world would be like if Russia landed on the moon before the United States. Each season is set in a different decade, starting in the late 1960s and early 1970s, as it shows the impact of the space race on society, politics and pop culture.

For all humanity Season 4: Premiere Date, Episode Release Schedule

For all humanity Season four can be streamed today on Apple TV+. Episodes are released every Friday and the season finale takes place on January 12, 2024. If you want to catch up, the first three seasons of For all humanity are streaming on Apple TV+.

