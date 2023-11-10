Fri. Nov 10th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Biden, Xi to meet November 15 to ‘stabilize’ ties: US Official

    By

    Nov 10, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet on November 15 in the San Francisco area in a bid to quot;stabilizequot; recent tensions between the superpower rivals, US officials said.

    quot;Our goal will be to try to take steps that indeed stabilize the relationship between United States and China, remove some areas of misunderstanding and open up new lines of communication,quot; a senior administration official said in embargoed comments late Thursday. — AFP

    nbsp;

    ====================nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    EXCLUSIVE: Glum Robert De Niro is spotted for the first time since his production company was ordered to pay ex-assistant Graham Chase Robinson $1.2 million after she won bombshell sexism lawsuit

    Nov 10, 2023
    News

    The Whale director to helm Elon Musk biopic: Tech mogul’s life made into a movie by studio famous for making gruesome and unnervingly bleak horror movies

    Nov 10, 2023
    News Politics

    November 2023

    Nov 10, 2023

    You missed

    News

    EXCLUSIVE: Glum Robert De Niro is spotted for the first time since his production company was ordered to pay ex-assistant Graham Chase Robinson $1.2 million after she won bombshell sexism lawsuit

    Nov 10, 2023
    News

    The Whale director to helm Elon Musk biopic: Tech mogul’s life made into a movie by studio famous for making gruesome and unnervingly bleak horror movies

    Nov 10, 2023
    News Politics

    November 2023

    Nov 10, 2023
    News

    Elon Musk told SpaceX workers not to wear safety clothes because he doesn’t like bright colors: report

    Nov 10, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy