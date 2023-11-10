Biden, Xi to meet November 15 to ‘stabilize’ ties: US Official

NNA -nbsp;US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet on November 15 in the San Francisco area in a bid to quot;stabilizequot; recent tensions between the superpower rivals, US officials said.

quot;Our goal will be to try to take steps that indeed stabilize the relationship between United States and China, remove some areas of misunderstanding and open up new lines of communication,quot; a senior administration official said in embargoed comments late Thursday. — AFP

nbsp;

====================nbsp;