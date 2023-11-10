Fri. Nov 10th, 2023

    The Awful ‘Loki’ Finale Exposes Marvel’s Jonathan Majors Nightmare

    The Awful ‘Loki’ Finale Exposes Marvel’s Jonathan Majors Nightmare

    Marvel’s bad week began with the scattershot theatrical sequel The Marvels and doesn’t significantly rebound with the season-two finale of Loki—two misfires that have been designed to establish a tantalizing franchise future but instead come up with haphazard wheel-spinning and nostalgia (the former) and brain-teaser convolutions (the latter).

    In what appears to be its concluding chapter, the Disney+ series aims to demonstrate that it has, per its title, “Glorious Purpose.” Instead, it primarily suggests that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) no longer has a clear guiding point, and that includes with regards to multiversal baddie He Who Remains (aka, Kang the Conqueror)—who, as played by Jonathan Majors, remains the biggest of the studio’s many headaches.

    (Warning: Spoilers ahead.)

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

