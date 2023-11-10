Fri. Nov 10th, 2023

    Keke Palmer’s Domestic Violence Suit Includes Home Security Footage

    Actress Keke Palmer requested sole physical custody of her 8-month-old son in a domestic violence restraining order she filed against her ex, Darius Jackson, in Los Angeles this week. And the filing included screenshots of what appears to be security footage of a man attacking a woman in a living room. In her filing, Palmer alleges that this footage is evidence of Jackson attacking her at multiple different times throughout the course of their relationship.

    Palmer alleges that among her filings is “home security footage [from] February 13, 2022 when Darius body slammed me onto the stairs by my neck.”

    In one image, a man wearing a green baseball cap can be seen pressing his arms down against a woman lying on a blue couch. In others, which are timestamped at 6:35 a.m., the stills appear to show a shirtless man grabbing a woman on a staircase.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

