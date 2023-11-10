WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

As Vergecast Listeners know that I am deeply and eternally fascinated by the Tesla Cybertruck’s windshield wiper: it’s one of the silliest design compromises in automotive history on a vehicle that itself is a rolling design compromise. I love him so much.

Anyway, I’ve been asking listeners to send in detailed photos of the windshield wiper to confirm a rumor I’ve been hearing, thanks to the dozens of people who have shared photos. However, it didn’t have anything worthwhile until today: our own Parker Ortolani spotted a Cybertruck in New York and took several photos that appear to show that the “single wiper” is actually several blades stacked in a row. The idea, I’m told, is apparently to make replacements easier: getting stock wipers is supposed to be easier than a big custom piece. Here’s a close-up, which definitely appears to show a second blade attached to the end of the arm:

They sure look like two pieces.Image: Parker Ortolani / The Verge

They definitely look like at least two pieces, right?Image: Parker Ortolani / The Verge

Here’s where it gets even more interesting: I have an unconfirmed notice in my inbox saying that the cleaner is actually three blades in a row and that the length of the wiper arm means that the tip moves at dangerously fast speeds to traverse the enormous arc it has to form with each wipe. If you can confirm any of this, please let me know. The edge is America’s #1 source for Cybertruck wiper news, all thanks to readers like you.

