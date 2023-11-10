WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

“Next year there will be structure,” said Cora. “There will be a lot of white and gray tones.”

Alex Cora says the Red Sox will wear their City Connect uniforms on Saturdays starting April 14. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The Red Sox chose their uniforms somewhat randomly before games. That won’t be the case next year.

Manager Alex Cora has announced that the Red Sox will have a set uniform schedule for the 2024 season DraftKings’ “Redacted Podcast Name.” The team will wear alternate uniforms less often Cora wanted the Red Sox to wear their traditional white home jerseys and gray jerseys more often.

The Red Sox typically wear their white jerseys at home and gray jerseys on the road. But on Friday they will put on their red substitutes for home games and their blue substitutes for away games.

Alex Cora revealed on @NameRedactedPod that the Red Sox will be rocking their City Connect uniforms when they are home on Saturday. The red uniforms will be on display at home on Friday. The rest of the week will be white. There will be a lot of gray and blue on the road… pic.twitter.com/97n3AyAV8P — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) November 9, 2023

For Saturday’s home games, the Red Sox will wear their yellow City Connect jerseys.

“On Saturdays people know: ‘City Connects.’ You go to Fenway Park in yellow,” Cora said.

The City Edition jerseys were unveiled in 2021 as a way to honor Patriots Day, and their yellow and light blue color scheme is designed to resemble the Boston Marathon. The Red Sox have found tremendous success in these jerseys as they are 27-7 in games played while wearing them.

During a difficult stretch last season, clubhouse manager of the Red Sox Tommy McLaughlin wanted the Red Sox to wear the City Edition jerseys for good luck, as the Red Sox had a ten-game winning streak when they wore them from July 27, 2022 to August 7, 20223. But going forward, the jerseys will no longer be used as a crutch for poor performance.

“We can’t rely on yellow when we’re bad,” Cora said. “Is it the uniforms or is it us?”

The Red Sox may not wear their City Connect jerseys – or even their red and blue alternatives – as often as last season, but they will still be part of their strong uniform lineup next year.

“I love our uniforms,” Cora said. ‘Nice uniforms.’