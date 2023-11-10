Fri. Nov 10th, 2023

    News

    Grammy Snubs and Surprises: Miley Gets Love, Rap Gets Nothing

    By

    Nov 10, 2023 , , , , ,
    Grammy Snubs and Surprises: Miley Gets Love, Rap Gets Nothing

    Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

    Are we all still mad at the Grammys for snubbing Beyoncé last year by giving Harry Styles the top prize instead? Probably, but that’s about to be old news. The Recording Academy announced its 2024 Grammy nominations on Friday morning, and—guess what!—there’s a whole new crop of awards contenders to argue about.

    SZA leads the pack of nominees with nine nods total for her long-awaited (and, clearly, well worth the wait) sophomore album, SOS. And to no one’s surprise, Taylor Swift continues her world-dominating year, picking up six nominations, including Album of the Year for Midnights and Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Anti-Hero.”

    All of that was to be expected, but because this is the Grammys we’re talking about, Friday’s nominations also gave us plenty of snubs and surprises to pore over. Let’s unpack it all.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    EXCLUSIVE: Glum Robert De Niro is spotted for the first time since his production company was ordered to pay ex-assistant Graham Chase Robinson $1.2 million after she won bombshell sexism lawsuit

    Nov 10, 2023
    News

    The Whale director to helm Elon Musk biopic: Tech mogul’s life made into a movie by studio famous for making gruesome and unnervingly bleak horror movies

    Nov 10, 2023
    News Politics

    November 2023

    Nov 10, 2023

    You missed

    News

    EXCLUSIVE: Glum Robert De Niro is spotted for the first time since his production company was ordered to pay ex-assistant Graham Chase Robinson $1.2 million after she won bombshell sexism lawsuit

    Nov 10, 2023
    News

    The Whale director to helm Elon Musk biopic: Tech mogul’s life made into a movie by studio famous for making gruesome and unnervingly bleak horror movies

    Nov 10, 2023
    News Politics

    November 2023

    Nov 10, 2023
    News

    Elon Musk told SpaceX workers not to wear safety clothes because he doesn’t like bright colors: report

    Nov 10, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy