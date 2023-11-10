Grammy Snubs and Surprises: Miley Gets Love, Rap Gets Nothing

Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Are we all still mad at the Grammys for snubbing Beyoncé last year by giving Harry Styles the top prize instead? Probably, but that’s about to be old news. The Recording Academy announced its 2024 Grammy nominations on Friday morning, and—guess what!—there’s a whole new crop of awards contenders to argue about.

SZA leads the pack of nominees with nine nods total for her long-awaited (and, clearly, well worth the wait) sophomore album, SOS. And to no one’s surprise, Taylor Swift continues her world-dominating year, picking up six nominations, including Album of the Year for Midnights and Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Anti-Hero.”

All of that was to be expected, but because this is the Grammys we’re talking about, Friday’s nominations also gave us plenty of snubs and surprises to pore over. Let’s unpack it all.

Read more at The Daily Beast.