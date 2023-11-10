The Whale director to helm Elon Musk biopic: Tech mogul’s life made into a movie by studio famous for making gruesome and unnervingly bleak horror movies

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The rollercoaster life of billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk will be adapted into a film under the direction of Oscar-nominated The Whale director Darren Aronofsky.

The biopic, which is in development at studio A24 – known for gruesome films such as Midsommar and Heriditary – will be based on Walter Isaacson’s authorized biography of Musk, which was released in September.

Variety reports that there was “fierce competition” to obtain biographies from studios and filmmakers.

Musk addressed the news on X on Friday, writing in response to a post from X News Daily: “Glad Darren is doing it. He’s one of the best.’

The author, who previously wrote an extensive biography of the equally controversial Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, was given unprecedented access to the Tesla and SpaceX owner for more than two years.

On screen: Billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk’s rollercoaster life will be made into a movie, directed by Oscar-nominated The Whale director Darren Aronofsky

Isaacson observed Musk in his daily life and conducted interviews with him and his family members to get a sense of his life.

His book chronicles Musk’s rise through his SpaceX ventures, selling a million cars through Tesla and becoming the richest man in the world.

Isaacson’s explosive Elon biography will be released in September 2023

However, the writer’s insights into the 52-year-old Musk’s private life – especially his tortured relationship with an oppressive father and a seemingly twisted tendency to find similar discord in his romantic life – are revealing to a world struggling to understand the enigmatic and astonishingly influential magnate.

‘Musk was not bred for domestic peace. Most of his romantic relationships involve psychological turmoil,” Isaacson notes.

Isaacson’s long-awaited memoir was a dive into the dark psychology of the Twitter czar and his family.

Isaacson said chronicling Musk’s life became “much more of a rollercoaster ride” after he bought Twitter and renamed it .

Musk is worth an estimated $231 billion.

Musk first moved to Silicon Valley at the age of 24 without a cent to his name. His father Errol struck his hunting and game reserve in South Africa to scrape together £23,000 to help his son set up.

Critically acclaimed: Darren is pictured right with The Whale Oscar winner Brendan Fraser

Seal of approval: Musk commented on the upcoming biopic on Friday

Isaacson observed Musk’s daily life for two years, including during his Twitter takeover when he laid off more than half of his workforce

SpaceX founder Elon Musk and Canadian musician Grimes in 2018 during a SpaceX competition

Wife two: British actress Talulah Riley whom he married in 2010, divorced two years later and remarried in 2013 – photo 2014

Four years later, Elon’s first dotcom company Zip2 was sold for £250 million.

Today, Musk’s formidable business empire includes the electric car company Tesla (valued at nearly a trillion dollars), the space exploration company SpaceX (which has 24,000 satellites orbiting the Earth) and Twitter, renamed X.

The South African-born billionaire’s approach to children is even more impenetrable. He believes that humanity must produce offspring much faster or civilization will crumble.

Although it was previously believed that he has ten children by three women, the book reveals that he had an eleventh with his former on-off girlfriend Claire Boucher, aka Canadian pop star Grimes.

In the great tradition of Musk’s penchant for bizarre children’s names, the boy, born in June last year, is called Techno Mechanicus.

There are two ex-wives, Justine (mother of six of his brood, the eldest of whom, Nevada, died of cot death when he was ten weeks old) and British actress Talulah Riley whom he married in 2010, divorced two years later and married again in 2013.

