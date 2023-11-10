Pro-Israel Group Tying Journos to Hamas Now Just ‘Raising Questions’

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty

The pro-Israel media “watchdog” behind the hyper-viral story suggesting Palestinian journalists knew in advance about the Oct. 7 Hamas attack now claims it was merely “raising questions” and has no evidence to back up that suggestion.

HonestReporting, an organization that says its mission is to “combat ideological prejudice in journalism and the media” as it relates to Israel and Zionism, published a report this week accusing photojournalists working for legacy media outlets of possibly coordinating with Hamas militants during the deadly attacks.

“What were they doing there so early on what would ordinarily have been a quiet Saturday morning?” the story noted. “Was it coordinated with Hamas? Did the respectable wire services, which published their photos, approve of their presence inside enemy territory, together with the terrorist infiltrators?”

