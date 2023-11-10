Fri. Nov 10th, 2023

    News

    Pro-Israel Group Tying Journos to Hamas Now Just ‘Raising Questions’

    By

    Nov 10, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Pro-Israel Group Tying Journos to Hamas Now Just ‘Raising Questions’

    Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty

    The pro-Israel media “watchdog” behind the hyper-viral story suggesting Palestinian journalists knew in advance about the Oct. 7 Hamas attack now claims it was merely “raising questions” and has no evidence to back up that suggestion.

    HonestReporting, an organization that says its mission is to “combat ideological prejudice in journalism and the media” as it relates to Israel and Zionism, published a report this week accusing photojournalists working for legacy media outlets of possibly coordinating with Hamas militants during the deadly attacks.

    “What were they doing there so early on what would ordinarily have been a quiet Saturday morning?” the story noted. “Was it coordinated with Hamas? Did the respectable wire services, which published their photos, approve of their presence inside enemy territory, together with the terrorist infiltrators?”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    FBI seized NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ cellphones and iPad days after raid on his chief fundraiser’s home over potential bribes tied to Turkish government

    Nov 10, 2023
    News

    Michelle Yeoh, Justin Chien Fight to Protect Their Family in ‘The Brothers Sun’ Trailer

    Nov 10, 2023
    News

    Dow rises 391 points as US stocks close out another winning week

    Nov 10, 2023

    You missed

    News

    FBI seized NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ cellphones and iPad days after raid on his chief fundraiser’s home over potential bribes tied to Turkish government

    Nov 10, 2023
    News

    Michelle Yeoh, Justin Chien Fight to Protect Their Family in ‘The Brothers Sun’ Trailer

    Nov 10, 2023
    News

    Dow rises 391 points as US stocks close out another winning week

    Nov 10, 2023
    News

    Starbucks faces backlash over a symbol in a Native American Heritage Month sign

    Nov 10, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy