    ‘The Marvels’ Credits Scene Is the Best One in Years—and Has a Huge Surprise

    'The Marvels' Credits Scene Is the Best One in Years—and Has a Huge Surprise

    The Marvels is one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s fluffier movies of late. Lacking the emotional stakes of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 or the bland, obligatory table-setting of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the latest MCU flick instead leans into the comic book-style silliness that the franchise has relegated to its TV entries of late.

    But this slight-if-fun romp—in which Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) fights a forgettable Big Bad in space with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani)—ultimately gives way to two of the biggest plot developments seen in any post-Endgame MCU entry.

    (Warning: Spoilers for The Marvels below.)

