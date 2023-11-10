EXCLUSIVE: UFC chief Dana White reveals Conor McGregor will return to the Octagon NEXT SUMMER and says pair spoke yesterday… after Irishman had previously teased an April fight

McGregor has not fought since breaking his tibia against Dustin Poirier in 2021

White says McGregor will have to serve another six months but is ready to return

The long-awaited return of Irish MMA superstar Conor McGregor could take place in the first half of 2024. On Friday, UFC president Dana White suggested McGregor could step back into the Octagon this summer.

White, who is in New York City on Saturday for UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden, said he spoke with McGregor yesterday.

“He’s good, he’s ready,” White told Adam Glyn exclusively. “He wants (to fight). He must serve six months before he can reenter the drug testing pool. So realistically… he could be looking at him next summer.”

McGregor expressed his willingness earlier this month during the Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury event in Saudi Arabia. While teasing a potential boxing match with legend Manny Pacquiao, the 35-year-old also hinted at a UFC return in April.

“April is a good run-in for me and I would be happy with that,” McGregor said. ‘I’m in a good place, I trained and I left. But I’ve been training and April seems like a good time to come back.”

UFC president Dana White revealed that Conor McGregor could return in the summer of 2024

McGregor previously hinted that he wants to make his MMA comeback in July next year

McGregor coached against Michael Chandler on the Ultimate Fighter and teased a possible fight

McGregor has not stepped into the Octagon since breaking his tibia in a trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

After recovering from surgery, McGregor had his second stint as a coach on The Ultimate Fighter, the UFC reality series. McGregor faced No. 5 lightweight Michael Chandler, who is rumored to be McGregor’s opponent in his upcoming return.

Despite a 2-3 record in the UFC (23-8 MMA), Chandler has been one of the most explosive and entertaining fighters since joining the promotion. The former Bellator champion has four fight night bonuses in his five UFC outings.

Meanwhile, McGregor became famous for combining his excellent trash talking with his fighting skills.

McGregor won his first UFC title by knocking out Jose Aldo in 13 seconds for the UFC featherweight championship in 2015. Less than a year later, McGregor became the first simultaneous champion in two weight classes by defeating Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight crown.

McGregor also gained recognition for his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather and MMA rivalry with Poirier, Nate Diaz and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“I’m sure we’ll pick up where we left off,” McGregor added. “MMA is what I have set up now, so that’s what I stand for.”