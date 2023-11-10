Fri. Nov 10th, 2023

    News

    This One Wardrobe Upgrade Makes Me Feel Like I Have My Life Together

    By

    Nov 10, 2023 , , ,
    This One Wardrobe Upgrade Makes Me Feel Like I Have My Life Together

    Scouted/The Daily Beast/Retailers.

    Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

    For years, you’d find me heading to bed in an oversized t-shirt I probably got for free somewhere years ago and a pair of boxer shorts that probably needed an elastic waistband replacement. As I started traveling more and more (for my job and pleasure), I found myself in beautiful, fluffy hotel beds that seemed like they warranted sleeping in something more elevated than my usual bedtime uniform. So I bought myself a pair of chic pajamas—a matching set! They were still shorts, but this time with a drawstring waist and contrast piping. The top was a button-down, short-sleeved shirt with a collar. Both pieces were super silky and soft, and didn’t have me missing my worn-in t-shirt (well, not that much, at least).

    While I still go for a t-shirt and shorts combo every now and then (the lounge life!), my pajama game has exponentially increased. Not only do I make sure to pack a cute one for travel (obviously), but they’ve also become my go-tos while at home. While nice pajama sets can be pricey, they’re worth a splurge once in a while—and they make great gifts, by the way. When I’m wearing my pajama sets, I feel like a fancy lady who orders iced tea with lemon at her leisurely lunches and regularly wears a sleep mask to bed—basically, they make me feel like I have my life together. Here are some of my top faves and brands that’ll have you switching teams to Team Pajamas in no time.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    FBI seized NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ cellphones and iPad days after raid on his chief fundraiser’s home over potential bribes tied to Turkish government

    Nov 10, 2023
    News

    Michelle Yeoh, Justin Chien Fight to Protect Their Family in ‘The Brothers Sun’ Trailer

    Nov 10, 2023
    News

    Dow rises 391 points as US stocks close out another winning week

    Nov 10, 2023

    You missed

    News

    FBI seized NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ cellphones and iPad days after raid on his chief fundraiser’s home over potential bribes tied to Turkish government

    Nov 10, 2023
    News

    Michelle Yeoh, Justin Chien Fight to Protect Their Family in ‘The Brothers Sun’ Trailer

    Nov 10, 2023
    News

    Dow rises 391 points as US stocks close out another winning week

    Nov 10, 2023
    News

    Starbucks faces backlash over a symbol in a Native American Heritage Month sign

    Nov 10, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy