The Verge’s staff tries to survive the holiday season

Thanksgiving is approaching, and then December and all its holidays. For many of us, this means a lot of cooking, traveling, and family gatherings, with all that that entails. And this year, conversations around the table may be even more tense than usual.

So we asked the staff The edge what tools (hardware, software, physical or mental) they use to spend the holidays. How do they cope with the demands of the kitchen or the demands of the children? What gadgets and games make things happier and more interesting?

These are some of their responses.

Go for a walk

I generally love the Christmas season; I am very lucky to have a family with whom I can happily spend several days in a row. However, from time to time I need a little space and the best way to get it is to go for a walk. Sometimes I walk alone, sometimes with my wife or one or two family members. But the combination of being out of the house, being somewhat active, and getting some fresh air really relaxes me if I’m feeling anxious or overwhelmed by vacation obligations. Plus, the hikes are free, and when I come back, I feel less guilty about eating another Christmas cookie.

Discover how to store food.

Barbara Krasnoff, Reviews Editor

It’s not the holidays that make me anxious: it’s when to buy food, when to cook it, and what to do with leftovers. How long will it take for the turkey to thaw in the refrigerator and how long can I store it before it needs to be cooked? And what happens to the leftover turkey? How long can I keep it? What do I do with that fruit salad that I spent an hour preparing and no one touched?

There are a variety of websites that can help answer those questions, including the official US government site. FoodSecurity.gov — but the one that my partner and I have used for several years is still tasty, which describes itself as “your ultimate guide to lifespan.” This is not the place to go for recipes or foodie videos explaining the only correct way to make a cup of coffee. It’s where I can go to find out if it’s safe to eat that hard-boiled egg that’s been sitting in the refrigerator for a month. (The answer? No.) My favorite section is “Keep it or throw it away?” which allows you to type in the food you are interested in and gives you the answer depending on whether it is raw or cooked, how it was cooked and how it was stored. (Note: the site has become somewhat ad-filled, but the information is still there.)

As someone who tends to forget various foods that have been stored in the back of the refrigerator, I’m sure this site has saved me from a number of nasty stomach ailments.

StillTasty can tell you if last week’s turkey is still safe to eat.

Avoid forgotten grocery items

We’ve all done it: We went grocery shopping before a big meal and somehow forgot the vanilla extract or the second can of tomatoes. Now the kitchen is at a standstill and someone’s mad and the holidays are like, completely ruined because we’re missing some random ingredient we don’t have on hand. It’s starting to feel like that wild christmas episode from season 2 of Bear.

It took me a while to recover, but after so much wasted time running back to the store a second time, I became a shopping list app. any list It’s what I use every day now. I like the simple, straightforward interface and the ability to save a list of ingredients to a recipe so that the next time you make that dish, you can add everything with a single click. You can also have shared collaborative lists. When you put things in your cart, click on it to remove it from the list. I used to make lists with pencil and paper, until I finally learned my lesson.

AnyList helps you create a variety of “don’t forget this” lists. You can store all those recipes that you know you will use one day.

Baby containment unit

Nathan Edwards, Senior Reviews Editor

For us, vacations are almost always spent visiting extended family. For a long time, my wife and I were the only ones who didn’t live within driving distance of others and the only ones who had small children, which meant we had to carry a lot of things with us every time. Not many people have a crib on hand if they don’t have babies, high chairs, baby-proofing equipment, car seats, etc.

We buy the BabyBjörn travel cot Eight years ago, just before our first child’s first plane trip. It folds into a two-foot square travel bag and unfolds into a cozy, breathable floor-level crib with mesh walls, about two feet by four feet. The mattress it comes with is quite thin, but all three of my children slept soundly on it from the age of two months until they were tall and coordinated enough to climb out. Sequentially, I mean, not at the same time. We have used it dozens of times in the last eight years.

Since we last used it this summer, my youngest son has reached an uncontrollable state. But we’ll still bring it with us to Thanksgiving. My cousin brings his six-month-old son and the little one needs a place to sleep. He can keep it.

$300 Lightweight travel crib for babies on the go.

Contraption

Alex Cranz, editor in chief

I love my family and during the holidays it is a rare moment when we are all together. This is wonderful! Until my sister hogs my mom’s TV to watch HGTV or my brother takes over the entire kitchen to cook and forbids anyone else from helping. That’s why I spent a good part of the 2022 holidays playing vampire survivors and The last of us part 3 on my Steam Deck. I loved having a sturdy portable console with cloud gaming capabilities with me. I played it in bed after my godson gave me a cold. And on my mother’s couch after she gave me a cold. And at the hotel on my trips to and from my own home. It kept me busy, worked great and the whole family was very impressed when I showed it off. The only thing I will change this year is bring extra masks so I can hopefully avoid all those colds again.

$399 Steam Deck is a portable console that you can use to play PC games.

Identify which animal is digging holes in your garden

Andrew Marino, Senior Audio Producer, Vergecast

Chores are always a way to make the day go by quickly, but most chores can be boring or exhausting in a hectic house during the holidays. Maybe you can try a more outdoor investigation task, like finding out which animal is digging holes in your garden. This is great if you want a valid excuse to be away from your family for a few hours but still need to keep your brain busy.

I won’t go into too much detail here because it’s more about the journey than the destination, but typically if you see cone-shaped holes about three or four inches in diameter, they may be from raccoons or skunks looking for food. The groundhog’s holes are much larger, about a foot wide. That could cause some structural damage. Snake holes are a little more difficult to identify since they don’t actually dig them themselves, but they can fit two-inch-wide mole holes. Most likely you are dealing with moles, but if you are lucky, snakes that use mole holes.

At the end of your research, you should discover the humane way to prevent these creatures from digging holes in your garden, such as using strange smells, so that you can get a few extra hours if you need more time outside.

Board games involved

Jon Porter, Senior News Reporter

Even among the nicest families, I find that socializing on vacation can be quite exhausting. Unfortunately, disappearing to play video games is a no-no for my parents, but a board game is the best option. Not something loud and performative like Pictionary or Articulate, mind you. I’m talking about the quiet serenity of Eurogamesaka German-style board games aka “Jesus Christ, Jon, what’s wrong with just playing Monopoly?”

The genre is broad and I do not claim to be an expert. But a couple of my top favorites are Carcassonne and Wingspan. The first one worked very well with my extended family because of the way its rules can be removed for first-time players; You can skip more complicated ways to earn points and help people understand the core concepts of the game.

Wingspan has a higher barrier to entry and I admit I’ve had a hard time getting everyone in my family to join (be prepared to spend at least 15 minutes explaining its rules). But it’s fantastically designed both artistically and mechanically, and it’s easy to waste an entire vacation afternoon leisurely building your aviary. I’ll take it any day instead of imitating The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe in charades.

Classic tile-laying Eurogame set as a medieval adventure.

be the helper

Victoria Song, Senior Critic

Do you know how I avoid awkward and stressful moments during the holidays? I volunteer to do things that no one wants to do. Is the chef out of a random ingredient? No problem. I’ll go to the store and spend maybe five more minutes stopping in an aisle to take a breather. Does the restless dog need a walk? I’m your girl. I’ll take the fluff out into the cold, because animals generally don’t make inflammatory comments about the state of the world. The dishes have to be washed? Sorry, I can’t hear you screaming over the water. Is it necessary to take out the trash? Well, that’s my ticket to stop listening to that guy who likes to stir the pot.

You don’t have to do everything. Simply being observant and holding on to a subtle but useful social parachute can give you enough room to breathe. The positive side of having so many escape routes (because Christmas tasks are endless) is that you also genuinely help the host be less stressed.

Just stay home

Andrew J. Hawkins, Transportation Editor