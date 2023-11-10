Fri. Nov 10th, 2023

    Israel must revive ‘two-state solution’, former PM Ehud Olmert tells FRANCE 24

    In an interview with FRANCE 24, Israel’s former prime minister Ehud Olmert (2006-2009) said he believes Israel will be able to eliminate Hamas’s military capabilities, but he expressed regret at Palestinian civilian casualties from the Israeli offensive and stressed that time was “limited”. Olmert said Israel should offer to “start negotiations” on a two-state solution with the Palestinian Authority immediately after conclusion of the war. He also claimed that no Arab country would agree to replace the Israeli army in Gaza after the war, which is why he advocates a NATO-led military presence that would usher in a transitional civilian administration before final talks over a Palestinian state. Olmert slammed Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, saying he had failed his citizens and boosted Hamas while weakening the Palestinian Authority: “He is in a nervous breakdown.”

