US warplanes conducted air strikes on a weapons storage facility in Syria used by Iran-backed militants on November 8 in retaliation for the growing number of attacks on US military interests in the region, the second such strikes in less than two weeks. The strikes illustrate the delicate balancing act of the US, which aims to protect its interests in the region without further aggravating the war between Israel and Hamas that risks escalating into a regional confrontation.

Post navigation