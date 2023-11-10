Starbucks faces backlash over a symbol in a Native American Heritage Month sign

A scene from Avatar the Last Airbender and Starbucks’ Native American Heritage Month poster

Some Starbucks workers are calling out a poster intended to celebrate Native American History Month.The sign displays a symbol similar to one appearing in the animated show “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”The uproar comes five months after an uproar over the company’s handling of Pride month decorations.

Starbucks is under fire for another initiative meant to highlight and celebrate diversity. The latest issue centers around a poster Starbucks created to celebrate Native American History month.

A symbol, which appears two times on the poster, is strikingly similar to a symbol used in the animated kids’ show “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” Starbucks locations around the country have displayed the posters in break rooms, back offices, and in some cases in view of customers, three employees told Insider.

The uproar comes about five months after tensions erupted over restrictions some stores had placed on Pride month decor. The reaction shows just how difficult it can for companies be to navigate diversity initiatives, particularly while battling a growing union movement.

Some employees have called out Starbucks on social media for seemingly using a fictional tribal symbol on the poster. A Reddit post addressing the sign generated nearly 1,000 “upvotes” and 75 comments this week.

One Reddit user who said they were a Native American Starbucks employee wrote: “it would’ve been a great opportunity for the company to feature the tribes located near each region. We suffer enough from erasure. The least they could do is recognize those of us who are still here.”

Starbucks has said in internal messages viewed by Insider and in a comment sent to Insider that the similarities were unintentional.

“In recognition of Native American Heritage Month, Starbucks is celebrating Indigenous Peoples across the continental United States, Alaska, and Hawai’i alongside our Indigenous Network (employee network), local communities, and in our stores,” a Starbucks spokesperson told Insider.

“Starbucks has always been inspired by what matters most to our partners (employees), which includes working alongside our Indigenous Network to develop meaningful partner-led programming and community initiatives that honor our partners’ creative vision and intent for Native American Heritage Month.”

