Dow rises 391 points as US stocks close out another winning week

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

US stocks climbed Friday, with the Dow jumping by almost 400 points.

Stocks rebounded after falling on Thursday to snap an eight-day winning streak.

Meanwhile, consumer long-term inflation expectations hit a 12-year high.

US stocks jumped on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining almost 400 points and the Nasdaq adding more than 2%.

The S&P 500 breached the 4,400 threshold, near its highest level in nearly two months and above its 100-day moving average.

Treasury markets calmed from the day before, helping each of the three major stock indexes cap off winning weeks, as traders pushed past hawkish talk from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell a day earlier.

Meanwhile, US consumers’ long-term inflation expectations rose to the highest since 2011, according to a preliminary November report from the University of Michigan. Consumers expect prices will climb 3.2% annually for the next five to 10 years, an increase from 3% the month prior.

At the same time, the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index dipped to 60.4, a six-month low.

“While current and expected personal finances both improved modestly this month, the long-run economic outlook slid 12%, in part due to growing concerns about the negative effects of high interest rates,” survey director Joanne Hsu said in the press release. “Ongoing wars in Gaza and Ukraine weighed on many consumers as well.”

Here’s where US indexes stood as the market closed at 4:00 p.m. on Friday:

S&P 500: 4,415.24, up 1.56% Dow Jones Industrial Average: 34,283.10, up 1.15% (+391.16 points)Nasdaq Composite: 13,798.11, up 2.05%

Here’s what else is going on:

The S&P 500 will test record highs in 2024, according to Ryan Detrick.Short-seller Jim Chanos shared his thoughts on bitcoin, Tesla, and AI in a new interview.Billionaire investor Rob Baron said he’s never owned a bond. 5% yields are set to drive a record $1.4 trillion to money market funds in 2023.China bought 3 million metric tons of American soybeans.China’s latest stimulus effort has unintentionally created chaos in its financial markets, with short-term rates hitting 50%.Retail investors in Russia are powering an IPO streak that’s drawing vodka makers and pawnshops to go public.Two recession indicators are close to flashing. But investors can still rest easy for now.Ether spiked 10% to its highest level in six months. David Einhorn warned that stocks could slide and a recession could strike if foreign wars drive up gas prices.Here’s why bitcoin keeps rallying.

In commodities, bonds, and crypto:

Oil prices climbed, with West Texas Intermediate up 2.01% to $77.26 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, moved higher 1.90% to $81.53 a barrel.Gold edged lower 1.5% to $1,940.50 per ounce.The 10-year Treasury yield moved lower by one basis point to 4.62%.Bitcoin climbed 2.16% to $37,144.

Read the original article on Business Insider