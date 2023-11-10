Michelle Yeoh, Justin Chien Fight to Protect Their Family in ‘The Brothers Sun’ Trailer

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Michelle Yeoh initially balances a criminal underworld with parental duties The Sun brothers.

The Netflix series, co-created by Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu, stars Yeoh as Eileen Sun, a smart and savvy woman who built a life for herself and her youngest son, Bruce (Sam Song Li), after had left the world of Taiwanese gangsters and left behind crime.

But years after settling in Los Angeles, her past catches up with her with the return of her eldest son, Charles (Justin Chien). Raised and trained as a hardened criminal within a Taiwanese triad led by his crime boss father, Charles – known as ‘Chairleg’ – has arrived to protect his mother and brother after his father is murdered by an unknown assassin.

In a trailer that’s more fight scenes than dialogue, Eileen teams up with Charles to protect the naive Bruce, who never knew the truth about his family until his older brother arrived, as Taipei’s deadliest societies and a new emerging faction face off. face each other in a battle for dominance. that is on their doorstep.

While the trailer is packed with fists, bullets and kicks, The Sun brothers The first look is also a family story, with Charles’ return seeing him, Bruce and Eileen working to heal the wounds caused by their separation. Meanwhile, they try to figure out what family really means before one of their countless enemies kills them.

‘Mama Knows Best’ in this dark action comedy also starring Highdee Kuan, Joon Lee, Jenny Yang, Johnny Kou, Jon Xue Zhang and more.

Falchuk serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Wu, Kevin Tancharoen and Mikkel Bondesen. Wu serves as writer for the series, while Tancharoen directs.

The series will be released on Netflix on January 4.