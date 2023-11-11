Sat. Nov 11th, 2023

    Video Shows the Racist Homecoming Float that Sparked Probe

    Video Shows the Racist Homecoming Float that Sparked Probe

    Photo courtesy of The Daily Beast/Rashawn Matthews

    Video has been shared with The Daily Beast showing a controversial ‘cops and robbers’ themed float that students presented at a California high school homecoming, mocking the criminal stereotype of Black people.

    Rashawn Matthews, the mother of Bella Vista High School student Dominique Edwards, captured the float on video, telling The Daily Beast she was “totally shocked.”

    “I couldn’t even look anywhere else,” Matthews said, explaining that she walked in near the end of the parade. “And then I looked around to see if any parents were having the same reaction.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

