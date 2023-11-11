Goop-Famous Influencer’s Buzzy Startup Is a Total Disaster, Furious Investor Claims

Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast

A Goop-famous lifestyle influencer and writer who was once married to the scion of the Hoover vacuum cleaner fortune has been accused of conning investors about the inner workings of her buzzy meal-delivery startup, claiming to be doing gangbusters business when in fact the exact opposite was true.

Tatiana Boncompagni—author of the novel Hedge Fund Wives, which prompted legal action by the Minnesota native’s sister, who also claimed credit for the work—brazenly misrepresented Eat Sunny’s sales and overall financial health, convincing the co-owner of the Shoprite supermarket chain to sink six-figures into a venture she secretly knew was a “loser,” according to a bitter lawsuit filed by the investor and obtained by The Daily Beast.

In it, John Sumas, whose family also owns Fairway Market and Gourmet Garage, describes Boncompagni, 45, as an “incompetent” CEO who “would do and say anything… to get what she wanted.” But, the lawsuit contends, after Sumas, 74, bought 30 percent of Eat Sunny in June 2022, it quickly became clear that “nothing about what Ms. Boncompagni said about [the] business was true.”

