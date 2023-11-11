Emerald Fennell Is “So Proud of Everyone” Who Participated in the Actors Strike

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Emerald Fennell responded to the end of the actors’ strike ahead of the screening of her upcoming film, Salt burn.

The Oscar-winning writer appeared on the red carpet in New York City on Thursday with star and Oscar nominee Barry Keoghan to celebrate the MGM drama. The screening was one of the first events after SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers reached a deal ending the 118-day actors’ strike that made Keoghan’s special appearance possible.

“I feel great. The strike is over,” Fennell said The Hollywood Reporter. “Honestly, I was so proud of everyone who stuck with it for so long and got such a great deal, and it’s just amazing.”

The writer-director, who is also producing the film, said she was on a plane when she found out the actors’ strike was over, so she couldn’t celebrate too much, but she cheered quietly in her seat.

“It’s so exciting to have all the actors back now,” she said. “I’m just looking forward to seeing everyone honestly. They just did their best work. They are all so talented and they really deserve people to see how great their work is.”

Salt burn follows Oliver Quick (Keoghan) as he struggles to find his place at Oxford University. He becomes drawn into the world of Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), a charming aristocrat who invites Oliver to spend the summer at Saltburn, his family’s sprawling estate in the English countryside.

“I wanted to make a film about desire and about what we want and how we get it,” Fennell explained of her goal with the MGM project. Salt burn is already picking up awards, especially for Keoghan and Fennell.

Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver, Archie Madekwe and Carey Mulligan round out the cast of the film, produced by Margot Robbie, her husband Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara through their banner LuckyChap Entertainment.

Salt burn hits theaters select theaters November 17 before being released everywhere on November 22.