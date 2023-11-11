WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Netflix dropped a little “smile bomb” (if you know it, you know it) during Geeked Week 2023. Not only did it share the first trailer for the Yu Yu Hakusho live-action adaptation, but we also got a release date. And it’s soon.

If you’re an anime fan and you’re of a certain age, I guess you just read the words. Yuyu Hakusho it evokes a very specific sound in your head.

And I bet it sounds like this.

Unfortunately, the teaser did not include this iconic song, but there is still hope that a remix will appear. And while the wigs (straight from the Tyler Perry School of Cosmetology) and visual effects don’t quite add the spirit to my bombshell, I’m all for it. Got up watching the Toguro brothers.

Yuyu Hakusho It is one of those anime classics of all time. It’s been 20 years since the show debuted on Cartoon Network and became a formative series for (older, North American) anime fans on par with sailor moon, gundamand the Dragon Ball series. To this day, the show’s Dark Tournament arc is one of the best examples of the classic “shonen anime tournament” trope, and I hope the Netflix adaptation gets the chance to show us what it could look like.

Yuyu Hakusho is a certified hit and didn’t need a live-action reboot. But honestly, neither One piece and that turned out pretty well. We’ll see if Netflix’s streak of live-action hits continues when Yuyu Hakusho debuts on Netflix on December 14.

Netflix debuts Yu Yu Hakusho live-action trailer