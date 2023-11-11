Sat. Nov 11th, 2023

    Nepo Baby of the Week: Teddi Mellencamp’s Shocking BravoCon Cancer Diss

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Getty

    The low-rent Met Gala for Real Housewives, otherwise known as BravoCon, may have happened last weekend, but viewers are still relishing in the gossip and occasional chaos that occurred in Las Vegas, thanks to BravoCon Live with Andy Cohen airing throughout the week.

    One particular moment from these live shows—not Cohen’s opening song at The Bravos, unfortunately—featuring a polarizing nepo baby has lit Bravo Twitter on fire. Personally, this clip just gave me a weeklong case of the heebie-jeebies.

    During the Dynamic Duos episode, iconic and not-so-iconic pairings like doctors Simone and Jackie from Married to Medicine and Ubah and Brynn from RHONY (???) answered questions about their supposed friendships, fellow Bravolebrities, and other random foolishness. Of course, they played a game of Squash That Beef, which needs to be retired or at least given a different name at this point. In fact, I’d argue there’s a case for this segment to be completely abolished after Cohen brought out former Beverly Hills housewife Teddi Mellencamp to fluster Vicki Gunvalson with a melanoma joke.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

