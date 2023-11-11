Woorabinda deaths: Two toddlers found dead inside a car at a remote Indigenous community near Rockhampton

Two young boys died after being abandoned in a car

One was rushed to hospital but pronounced dead

The other was found when police returned to the scene.

Two young boys have died after being left in a car in rural Queensland.

A two-year-old boy was rushed to local hospital in Woorabinda, about 170km west of Rockhampton, on Friday evening at 7.48pm.

The boy was found unconscious and not breathing in a car parked on Richardson Street.

Paramedics greeted the private car transporting the boy to hospital and a rescue helicopter was on standby.

However, resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful and the small child was pronounced dead before arrival.

When Queensland Police officers attended the property and inspected the parked car at around 9.15pm, they found a second boy, aged three, inside.

He was rushed to hospital but was also pronounced dead.

A crime scene has been declared and detectives are investigating the circumstances of the deaths.

The relationship between the boys is not known.

Police will hold a press conference Saturday afternoon.