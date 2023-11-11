Sat. Nov 11th, 2023

    Getting an Itemized Hospital Bill Is Basically Impossible

    Getting an Itemized Hospital Bill Is Basically Impossible

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

    There are two things I don’t recommend ever having to experience if you can avoid them.

    First, getting flung headfirst over the handlebars of a bicycle, landing face first in some gravel. Second, trying to get the hospital that patched you up to send you the itemized bill they are required by law to provide.

    The pain from the first one went away after a week or so. The pain from the second is still here many months later. It has involved many twists and turns—including being told to send a form to an address that doesn’t exist, and verbal authorizations that Dignity Health/CommonSpirit medical centers claim don’t count.

