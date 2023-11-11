‘Crazy plane lady’ Tiffany Gomas reveals she ‘went into hiding for four weeks’ after meltdown on American Airlines flight – ‘it was the worst moment of my life’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Tiffany Gomas – the woman who went viral for an embarrassing incident on an American Airlines flight – said she had to stay home for four weeks after her crazy outburst, which she said was the “worst moment” of her entire life.

The woman dubbed the ‘Crazy Plane Lady’ shared the emotional lows she hit after becoming famous for the wrong reasons and losing her desire to leave her home.

The 38-year-old flew in July to go on holiday with her family when she collapsed during the flight following an ‘altercation’ in what she had now described as ‘the worst moment’ of her entire life.

The marketing manager from Dallas told me Inside edition that when she said the other passenger was ‘not real’, she meant it in a manner of speaking, in the sense of ‘he is not real’.

The internet sensation spoke out on the Pardon My Take podcast last week and explained the background to the incident, claiming she got involved in a “minor altercation” with another passenger and that “things got out of hand” .

“I stayed home for over four weeks because I was so embarrassed and ashamed that I didn’t want to go out in public,” Gomas said. Inside edition.

When asked what prompted the sudden outburst, Gomas said: “I had an altercation and I had a very strong feeling that I had to get off the plane.”

She explained that she believed other people on the flight were in danger ‘because of the altercation’ – but said she could not say anything more for ‘legal reasons’.

Since her episode, Gomas has proven that she has a good sense of humor. “I got through this whole thing by laughing at myself,” she said.

While watching the viral video of her meltdown, she joked, “I can’t hear that voice.”

The star of the famous video said ‘I’m actually a big house body’ as she showed Inside Edition her luxurious Dallas home – complete with a beautiful home office and cinema.

But despite calling herself a “pet,” she said, “I love traveling — just not on American” — because American Airlines banned her after the incident.

Gomas revealed that she stayed home for more than four weeks after her crazy meltdown

‘It wasn’t my best moment… it was actually a terrible moment. Absolutely humiliating. How terribly frightening,” she said

She previously explained that she was unwilling to talk about the issue, saying, “The reason I probably haven’t figured it out yet is because it’s so cringe.”

Gomas recently hosted a Halloween costume competition, offering free first-class flights for the best ‘crazy plane lady’ outfit.

Gomas uploaded a video to

Gomas is amused by the memes inspired by her airplane outburst. The marketing manager is pictured with a group of friends

The Dallas marketing executive is offering free flights to the people who put together the best ‘crazy plane lady’ costume for Halloween – in honor of her own famous rant

The marketing manager was carrying a $1,900 Goyard bag for her inflight luggage at the time of her plane rant

It’s unclear if the marketing genius’ costume contest was sponsored or affiliated with a specific airline, but she tagged Delta, United and Southwest Airlines in her social media post.

She said, “Hey guys, the New York Post came for me again, so I’m coming for you… Let’s have some fun with it.

“I want to see your best rendition of this fit and I will choose three of my favorite lookalikes and then we will each choose a winner.

“The winner will then receive two first-class tickets for Delta, United or priority passes for Southwest. Happy Halloween!’

The Halloween costume is said to be based on Gomas’ stylish airplane outfit she wore at the time of her episode.

Gomas opted for tight ripped blue skinny jeans for the flight, which she paired with a very tight black cropped tank top.

The marketing manager was carrying a $1,900 Goyard bag for her onboard luggage.

She had her hair tied in an extremely tight, low bun and completed her look with statement gold bangles.