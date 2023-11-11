Sat. Nov 11th, 2023

    News

    Is This the Most Dangerous Job on Earth Right Now?

    By

    Nov 11, 2023 , ,
    Is This the Most Dangerous Job on Earth Right Now?

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Photos Courtesy of Momen Fayez Qreqe and Ali Jadallah

    GAZA CITY—The offices of the small media production company he set up have been bombed into oblivion twice, his own family has been caught in the missile strikes he’s covered, and he lost both his legs while out on assignment.

    And yet, Momen Fayez Qreqe still goes out to work every day as a journalist in the Gaza Strip.

    With 46 journalists dead since Oct. 7, it must be one of the most dangerous jobs in the world. Three journalists who are still working—and the family of one who was killed in an airstrike—told The Daily Beast how they have tried to keep telling the story of this war despite losing their homes, their colleagues and, in one case, their twin brothers.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Pete Doherty admits running away on the night Mark Blanco fell to his death from a balcony as he describes the incident as ‘shady and f***ed up’

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    Arizona Cardinals release hype video ahead of Kyler Murray’s dramatic return to the NFL… showing the quarterback’s recovery from a torn ACL nearly one year ago

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    How to choose a financial advisor who is right for you

    Nov 11, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Pete Doherty admits running away on the night Mark Blanco fell to his death from a balcony as he describes the incident as ‘shady and f***ed up’

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    Arizona Cardinals release hype video ahead of Kyler Murray’s dramatic return to the NFL… showing the quarterback’s recovery from a torn ACL nearly one year ago

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    How to choose a financial advisor who is right for you

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    Is This the Most Dangerous Job on Earth Right Now?

    Nov 11, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy