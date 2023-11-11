Is This the Most Dangerous Job on Earth Right Now?

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Photos Courtesy of Momen Fayez Qreqe and Ali Jadallah

GAZA CITY—The offices of the small media production company he set up have been bombed into oblivion twice, his own family has been caught in the missile strikes he’s covered, and he lost both his legs while out on assignment.

And yet, Momen Fayez Qreqe still goes out to work every day as a journalist in the Gaza Strip.

With 46 journalists dead since Oct. 7, it must be one of the most dangerous jobs in the world. Three journalists who are still working—and the family of one who was killed in an airstrike—told The Daily Beast how they have tried to keep telling the story of this war despite losing their homes, their colleagues and, in one case, their twin brothers.

