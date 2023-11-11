Arizona Cardinals release hype video ahead of Kyler Murray’s dramatic return to the NFL… showing the quarterback’s recovery from a torn ACL nearly one year ago

Murray tore his ACL during a Monday Night Football game against New England last year

He is poised to make a dramatic return this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons

Kyler Murray’s return from an ACL injury has taken 335 days. Now the Arizona Cardinals quarterback will return this Sunday.

Murray went down in a Week 14 game against the New England Patriots last season and was diagnosed with an ACL tear.

During his recovery, there was the Cardinals video team, who put together a video showcasing Murray’s journey so far.

The video goes from the moment Murray was taken off the field in a cart and taken to hospital.

It also follows along with his rehabilitation – from walking in a gravity pod to doing scream-inducing squats.

The Arizona Cardinals produced a hype video showcasing Kyler Murray’s recovery

Murray tore his ACL last season and has yet to play for Arizona this season

After months of rehabilitation, he will make a comeback next Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons

Murray is then seen practicing with his team and preparing for his eventual return to the field.

Now Murray is set to make his return this Sunday in his team’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Kyler’s return comes at a time when the Cardinals have lost six straight games and have a 1-8 record.

The game against the Falcons could prove to be a turning point for Arizona as they face a relatively easier second half of their schedule.

Following the Falcons, they will play the inconsistent Houston Texans and the struggling Los Angeles Rams. From there they play in Pittsburgh, at home against San Francisco, at Chicago, at Philadelphia and then close the season at home against Seattle.

Last season, Murray threw for 2,368 yards and 14 touchdowns in 11 games played.

Since being drafted first overall in 2019, he has racked up more than 13,800 passing yards and 84 touchdowns in his career.