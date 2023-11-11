Pete Doherty admits running away on the night Mark Blanco fell to his death from a balcony as he describes the incident as ‘shady and f***ed up’

<!–

Pete Doherty has admitted he ran away on the fateful night Mark Blanco was killed in 2006.

While the 44-year-old frontman of The Libertines denied knowledge of how the actor fell and whether he was pushed off the balcony of an east London flat, he described the incident as ‘shady and f***ed up’.

Pete appeared on Louis Theroux’s Interview series and opened up about the incident, confessing that he believes Mark’s mother Sheila’s anger was ‘misplaced’.

The rock star, who recently revealed all about his brutal drug addiction in a new documentary, admitted he regretted running away but fled the scene for fear of being arrested for his possession of Class A drugs.

He told the journalist: ‘You can’t blame her. Her son fell to his death and some people honestly believe he was thrown to death. And then I run from the camera.

Honest: Pete Doherty, 44, has admitted he ran away the night Mark Blanco fell to his death from a balcony, describing the incident as ‘shady and f***ed up’ during an interview with Louis Theroux (pictured in 2004)

Tragic: While the 44-year-old frontman of The Libertines denied knowledge of how the actor fell and whether he was pushed off the balcony of an east London flat (Mark pictured with his mother Sheila)

‘I’ve never met Sheila Blanco, but I can understand her anger. I think her anger at me is misplaced.”

Marco sadly died in hospital from head injuries a day after he was found under the balcony of Doherty’s literary agent and friend Paul Roundhill.

‘No one knows what happened because no one saw it. I certainly didn’t see it,” Pete added.

‘I probably should have stuck to my guns, taken a deep breath and had the damn balls to stay there, flush it all down the toilet and be there when the police came.

‘But I didn’t want to see the police. It was a damn inconvenience for me and that’s a horrible thing to say. He’s lying dying in the street and I was afraid I was going to get stolen for possession.’

Pete’s addiction led to multiple run-ins with the police and the rock star being in and out of jail.

He added: ‘I remember feeling such enormous relief when I told the police what I knew and they believed me.’

Yet Pete also admitted to Louis that he and Mark weren’t getting along: “There was some friction between us.”

Candid: Pete told journalist he regretted running away, but still fled the scene for fear of being arrested for his possession of class A drugs

Tough times: Pete’s addiction led to multiple run-ins with the police and the rock star was in and out of jail (pictured in 2007 for a review of his treatment order)

Clean: Pete has put his turbulent past behind him and now lives in Normandy with his partner Katia de Vidas and six-month-old daughter Billie-May

Looking back on the night, Pete recalled: “We all had a fight with Mark Blanco. There was pushing and shoving. The next moment he’s on the ground, his skull is cracked open.’

In September, CCTV analyst and FBI instructor Grant Frederick claimed, based on new analysis of footage of the fall, that “there couldn’t have been just one person on the balcony.”

He told The mirror: ‘What I would see is that Mark has come out and someone has taken Mark and put him over the balcony.

“If the measurements and the distance are correct, Mark was thrown over the balcony and Mark was murdered.”

At the launch of the series last month, Louis said he believed Pete’s story when he noted: “I felt he was emotionally honest.”

Louis Theroux Interviews – Pete Doherty airs on BBC Two on Tuesdays at 9pm.