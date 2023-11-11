Sat. Nov 11th, 2023

    An Ode to Douche Tank on ‘FBoy Island,’ the Best Game in Reality TV History

    An Ode to Douche Tank on ‘FBoy Island,’ the Best Game in Reality TV History

    The CW

    If I had the opportunity to drench a man in water every time he said something foolish—well, keep the hose on. We’re going to need a never-ending stream to make that dream a reality.

    FBoy Island introduced this utopian fantasy with its brilliant mini game, Douche Tank, which has been a staple on the show since Season 1 premiered over two years ago. Now, in the most recent episode of Season 3, the ladies—Katie, Hali, and Daniella—are given the opportunity to play Douche Tank with the remaining men. It’s the gift that keeps on giving.

    Douche Tank is a little like the game Hot Seat, in which players are brought to the front of the group and must answer tricky questions asked by host Nikki Glaser. If they answer in a way that sounds, well, douchey, the women have the opportunity to tug a rope and douse them in a bucket of cold water. This is a way for the women to weed out the FBoys from the Nice Guys.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

