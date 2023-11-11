Stakes Day 2023: Olivia Molly Rogers steps out in a green frock following split

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The racing season is still in full swing and Australia’s social environment couldn’t be happier.

The stars stepped out in style for Stakes Day at Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse on Saturday, with a variety of sporting names, reality TV competitors and influencers enjoying the festivities.

Olivia Molly Rogers arrived in a jealous green midi dress from Atoir.

The former Miss Universe Australia winner, 31, had her hair styled in a preppy, hall ponytail that was tied with a matching green bow.

She wore emerald earrings that brought out the color of her striking green eyes.

Olivia opted for a natural brown eyeshadow palette and a nude lip for her makeup and her eyebrows were brushed into a feathered look.

The model’s appearance at the event comes after she confirmed her split from model boyfriend Morgan Waterhouse after seven months together.

She told photographers at the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday that the pair have ended their relationship and have already gone their separate ways.

“We’re not together anymore, not many people know that,” she said when asked if he would join her in the Penfolds tent at The Birdcage.

Brooke Warne went for something more casual with a short red halter dress

She was joined by her boyfriend Alex Heath in the Birdcage during the spring racing event.

Olivia and Morgan went public with their romance in March, just weeks after she split from husband Justin McKeone after eight months of marriage.

Meanwhile, Brooke Warne, the daughter of late cricket legend Shane Warne, went for something more casual with a short red halter dress.

The 26-year-old paired her outfit with a black hat and wide-brimmed handbag, plus a pair of black heels.

Brooke was joined by her boyfriend Alex Heath in the Birdcage during the spring racing event.

Former Miss Universe model Annalize Dalins, 22, looked pretty in pink, wearing a cute pale pink mini dress with ruffled cap sleeves

The AFL WAG stunned in a pair of white strappy heels and a matching white handbag, while he completed the look with a brimmed straw hat

Former Miss Universe model Annalize Dalins looked pretty pink wearing a cute pale pink mini dress with ruffled cap sleeves.

The AFL WAG, 22, stuns in a pair of white strappy heels and a matching white handbag, while completing the look with a brimmed straw hat.

Melbourne model Demi Brereton put on a daring show for the family event in a shimmery pink dress that showed off her ample cleavage.

The former Fashions on the Field winner looked elegant in a matching pink fascinator and nude pumps, while showing off a matching nude Louis Vuitton clutch.

Stakes Day marks the fourth day of the annual Melbourne Cup Carnival and has the most relaxed dress code of any race.

The final event of the carnival is unofficially called Family Day, with a number of marquees in the invitation-only Birdcage closed for the last and most relaxing day of the carnival.