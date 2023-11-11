Fright Night: Shocking moment Pro-Palestinian protesters kick in the doors at Grand Central Station in NYC as police rush to place barricades during a night of chaotic demonstrations against the Israel-Hamas War

A large pro-Palestinian crowd gathered at Columbus Circle for a rally Friday evening rally organized by Within Our Lifetime, with the promise ‘Flood Manhattan’

The crowd was largely peaceful at Columbus Circle, but a group then headed toward Grand Central Station

Masked men were seen trying to kick in the station’s doors, which had been locked to prevent a confrontation: the glass cracked, but did not break.

A gang of masked pro-Palestinian protesters tried to storm Grand Central Station on Friday evening, kicking in the door and breaking the glass, but were unable to enter the closed concourse.

As one person with a bull’s horn chanted “we are all Palestinians,” a handful of men tried to break down the doors.

New York police warned people to avoid the area.

Earlier on Friday, the Israeli flag was burned by the crowd at Columbus Circle, with activists demanding a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas and condemning ‘Genocide Joe’ for not supporting their calls.

Biden and his team have pushed for “humanitarian pauses” to allow aid to Gaza and the evacuation of the seriously injured. But they have refused to heed growing calls for a ceasefire, arguing that a ceasefire would signal a permanent cessation of hostilities – impossible, they say, as long as Hamas continues to power remains.

Friday’s protest was organized by the group Within Our Lifetime, with the slogan: “Flood Manhattan for Gaza,” and they marched with a banner that read: “Honor the martyrs of Palestine.”

Protesters waved Palestinian flags and held up signs accusing Israel and Joe Biden of genocide, reading: “Genocide Joe must go.”

NYPD officers confront some protesters outside Grand Central Station

Pro-Palestinian protesters burned the Israeli flag in New York City on Friday evening

Large numbers of NYPD officers were stationed in the city during the protests

A woman is seen on top of a car during Friday’s protest in Manhattan

A large crowd descended on Columbus Circle on Friday evening demanding a ceasefire in Gaza

A Christian Dior store near Columbus Circle was covered in pro-Palestine stickers,

The October 7 Hamas terrorist attack killed 1,200 Israelis; In response, Israel began bombing Gaza, killing 11,000 people.

Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, said on Friday that “far too many Palestinians have been killed” in Gaza – the latest sign that the Biden administration is growing increasingly frustrated with Israel’s tactics.

“Much more needs to be done to protect civilians and ensure humanitarian aid reaches them,” Blinken said, speaking to media in New Delhi after a diplomatic tour of Middle Eastern and Asian countries.

‘Far too many Palestinians have been killed. Far too many people have suffered in recent weeks.

“And we want to do everything we can to prevent harm to them and maximize the help available to them.”

Activists in New York City demanded an end to the war between Israel and Hamas on Friday evening

A protester is seen in Manhattan on Friday evening, draped in the Palestinian flag

The demonstrators brought a screen to the site, citing the terrible toll among journalists. A total of 41 journalists have been killed so far in the war between Israel and Hamas – 36 of them Palestinian reporters killed by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip

A small child is seen among demonstrators in Manhattan on Friday evening

The White House is aware that support among some sectors is waning as a result of their apparent support for Israel’s activities. The Biden administration walks a fine line between supporting the Israeli government and urging restraint in their response to the terror attack.

Biden himself, during his visit to Tel Aviv, publicly told Israelis to learn from the mistakes of the United States after September 11 and not be blinded by anger.

On Friday, a crowd of several hundred people expressed their anger at the US position.

No arrests have been reported as of 6pm EST, but NYPD wrote on X: “Protest activity: Expect traffic delays and emergency services near 59th Street and Columbus Circle in Manhattan. Use alternate routes.’