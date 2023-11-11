Sat. Nov 11th, 2023

    GOP Candidates Are Warming to the Idea of War With Iran

    Nov 11, 2023 ,
    ​​Listening to the Republican presidential debate on Wednesday, I heard all the things I expect to hear from Republican candidates—from fearmongering about the Mexican border to deafening silence about the 26 million people who still don’t have health insurance in the wealthiest nation on the planet.

    I also heard a lot of bloodthirstiness about the Palestinians. Sadly, at this point I expect that, too. Even those MAGA Republicans who cosplay as “anti-war” when they’re talking about Ukraine are all in on this American proxy war.

    One thing that did slightly surprise me, though, was how eager some of these people seem to be to start a war with Iran.

