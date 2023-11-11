AI Could Learn a Thing or Two From Rat Brains

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

Have you noticed that when you open a new chat with ChatGPT, it has no memory of your previous chats? Or that your self-driving car keeps making the same mistake every time it passes through the tunnel?

That’s because modern AI systems do not yet learn continuously as they go. Retraining only occurs manually with human oversight; engineers collect and clean incoming data, retrain the system, and meticulously monitor its performance before sending it back into the world.

That’s because modern AI systems do not yet learn continuously as they go. Retraining only occurs manually with human oversight; engineers collect and clean incoming data, retrain the system, and meticulously monitor its performance before sending it back into the world.

Read more at The Daily Beast.