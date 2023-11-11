Pennsylvania guidance counselor, 35, is accused of having sex with 14-year-old male student in her car and at his home while his parents were away

Kelly Schutte, 35, a college counselor from Pennsylvania, is accused of having sex with a 14-year-old student in her car, in a parking lot and at the boy’s home

A Pennsylvania guidance counselor has been charged with institutional sexual abuse after she allegedly had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old student at the school where she works.

Kelly Schutte, 35, who is married with one child, was indicted early Friday on additional charges including indecent assault and corruption of minors. She was released on $25,000 bail.

Investigators first learned about Schutte’s alleged relationship in July at Pennridge South Middle School in Bucks County.

Police were alerted to the woman’s actions by the boy’s mother, who then called police to say he had been in a “romantic and sexual relationship” with Schutte since the fall of 2022.

Schutte was caught kissing the boy by a family member, who then admitted that he had been in a “romantic and sexual relationship” with the counselor since the fall of 2022. She is pictured with her husband Christian Schutte and their child Brooklynn.

The teenager explained how the relationship started when the pair sat next to each other on a school bus.

From then on, the pair began corresponding while messaging on Canvas, a special app that staff use to talk to students.

Eventually, the boy began missing classes and spending more time with her in her school office, according to court papers seen by the court Philadelphia researcher.

When the summer holidays started, the two stayed in touch, this time via Snapchat.

The affidavit reveals how the couple’s relationship became physical in June, when the two had sex in Schutte’s car in a secluded part of a supermarket parking lot in Pennsburg.

Investigators learned of Schutte’s alleged relationship in July at Pennridge South Middle School in Bucks County, Pennsylvania

Another sexual encounter took place in the boy’s bedroom in West Rockhill Township when the teen’s parents were out of town.

Investigators say one of Schutte’s earrings was left at the boy’s home and given to investigators.

The relationship was first discovered by a family member in July after they came across the boy and the married mother of one, Schutte, kissing at her home, after which the teen told his mother.

Shutte has placed her on administrative leave since July, when Pennridge School District first learned of the allegations against her.

“While we refrain from making premature judgments about the actions of the staff member being prosecuted, it is critical to reiterate the district’s position against any inappropriate contact between a Pennridge School District employee and a student,” Pennridge said Superintendent Angelo Berrios said in a statement. Friday.

“Such behavior will not be tolerated.”