Anti-Blasphemy Laws Are Great for Tyrants, but Terrible for Dissidents

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Denmark is known as one of the world’s most secular and liberal democracies. But the Danish Parliament will likely soon pass a law that will punish Danes with up to two years in prison if they engage in the “improper treatment of scriptures of significant religious importance to a recognized religious community.”

A bill currently being debated (and expected to pass) has been revised to limit some of the collateral damage to free expression since its first introduction in August. But even in its revised form, the bill is likely to criminalize certain artistic and political protests against religious fundamentalism.

This includes the Danish-Iranian artist Firoozeh Bazrafkan, who risks going to prison if she persists with her performative art pieces that have included shredding, whipping, and branding the Quran as a protest against Iran’s theocratic regime.

Read more at The Daily Beast.